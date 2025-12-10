Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of GSCU opened at GBX 2.67 on Wednesday. Great Southern Copper has a 1 year low of GBX 1.23 and a 1 year high of GBX 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.84.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

