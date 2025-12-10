iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Position in General Motors Company $GM

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirova increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $719,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

