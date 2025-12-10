iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Deere & Company $DE

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8%

DE opened at $462.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.94 and a 200-day moving average of $488.09.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.70.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

