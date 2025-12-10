Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Credo Technology Group worth $103,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after buying an additional 1,739,844 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,479,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $8,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,778,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,828,544.88. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,246 shares of company stock valued at $139,395,908. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

CRDO opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 2.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

