iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 34.8% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,548.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.