iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 146.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $71,753,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. California First Leasing Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.55. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 119.84%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.