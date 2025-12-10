Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Steven Hovde Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Hovde sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,750. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CCB opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

