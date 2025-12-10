iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 13,300 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,221,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,593,000 after buying an additional 378,455 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CG opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.06. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.