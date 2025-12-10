Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Charles Jobson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles Jobson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,615,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,377.07. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of JYNT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Joint had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 45.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Joint by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

