iSAM Funds UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 172.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 145.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

