18,671 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Edison International by 20.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

