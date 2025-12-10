iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 113.4% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 78,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Matador Resources by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after buying an additional 1,045,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 35,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,241.75. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.44 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,600. This represents a 6.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 41,726 shares of company stock worth $1,674,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.11. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

