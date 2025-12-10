ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Director Maura Ellen Sullivan Buys 2,937 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Maura Ellen Sullivan bought 2,937 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $49,429.71. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,429.71. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maura Ellen Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Maura Ellen Sullivan purchased 563 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,559.74.

Shares of ECBK opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.45. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 5,104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ECB Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ECB Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

