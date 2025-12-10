iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 12,900 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KBR by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on KBR in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.09.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $60.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.