iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 26,275 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,340,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $102,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 28.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.