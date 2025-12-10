Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.16.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

