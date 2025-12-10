MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE HZO opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 42.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 508,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 150,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

