Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 21,981 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

