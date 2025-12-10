Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 9,632 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

