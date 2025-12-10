Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Biogen Stock Down 2.5%

Biogen stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $185.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.