Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $1.24 Million in Eversource Energy $ES

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

