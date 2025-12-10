6,438 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,015,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 88.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,020,000 after purchasing an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $154,650.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,385.96. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,439.04. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,735 shares of company stock worth $2,158,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMBA opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

