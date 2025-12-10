Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $418,000 in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $57,901,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Southern Copper by 236,557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 168,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,835. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,148 shares of company stock worth $152,218 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 30.98%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

