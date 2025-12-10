Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 573 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7%

FIX stock opened at $982.06 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,036.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $913.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

