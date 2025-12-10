12,253 Shares in Nucor Corporation $NUE Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8%

NUE stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $166.26.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.70.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

