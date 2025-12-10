Natixis Acquires 16,201 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Natixis increased its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7,678.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,691,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,386,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $438.74 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

