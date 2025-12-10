Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,122 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after buying an additional 819,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after buying an additional 1,184,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after acquiring an additional 648,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,356,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

