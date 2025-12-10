Natixis Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Natixis lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,699 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

