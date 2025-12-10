Natixis Buys Shares of 13,924 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Natixis acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $611.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.81.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

