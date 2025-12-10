Ossiam Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Ossiam raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 878.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.42.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

