Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Ossiam lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $437.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.98 and its 200-day moving average is $425.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

