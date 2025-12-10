Jump Financial LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

