Ossiam Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 166,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,518,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,838,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,767,000 after purchasing an additional 173,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Huber Research upgraded Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $128.59 and a 1-year high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

