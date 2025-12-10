Ossiam Boosts Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3,943.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,187,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 1,007,136 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amcor by 93.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,890,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 339.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 366,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,291,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,287,000 after acquiring an additional 544,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $6,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

