Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,020,431 Shares of Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.