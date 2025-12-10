Jump Financial LLC Sells 228,424 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morton Community Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

