Astronics Corporation $ATRO Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85,145 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $222,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astronics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -590.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Astronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

