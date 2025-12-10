Marshall Wace LLP Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,039 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.6%

MGRC opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $94.99 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%.The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

