Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.3750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

KROS opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $655.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

