State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,278 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,217,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 57.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 454.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.40. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.33.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.80.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

