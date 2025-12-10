State Street Corp Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,536,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $656.15 and a 200-day moving average of $589.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $791.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

