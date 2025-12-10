State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,413,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 579,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,310,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 407 shares of company stock valued at $73,922 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.