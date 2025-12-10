State Street Corp Has $2.41 Billion Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

State Street Corp decreased its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,987,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,407,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ED opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

