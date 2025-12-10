Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently:

12/9/2025 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – PepsiCo was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/21/2025 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – PepsiCo had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

