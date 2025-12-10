State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,141,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.53.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $499.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $515.83. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

