Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 17,180 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield by 17.5% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,593 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,094,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,160,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,616,000 after buying an additional 249,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,263,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,569,000 after buying an additional 1,556,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

