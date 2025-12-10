State Street Corp Buys 653,712 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,516,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,712 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $2,958,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

