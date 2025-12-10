State Street Corp Acquires 11,088 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,650,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,506.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,886.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3,902.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,162.00 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,545.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.