Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,440,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026,263 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $3,063,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,395,000 after purchasing an additional 715,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

