State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,106,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

